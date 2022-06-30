The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs Renewed for Season 5 by Shudder

Horror host Joe Bob Briggs was set to hang his hosting duties up for good in 2018 with The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, a 24-hour marathon on streaming service Shudder, though fans clearly aren't ready to say goodbye to Briggs, with Shudder renewing the weekly series for Season 5. The fourth season debuted earlier this year and, while this Friday will be the season finale, fans will surely feel better saying goodbye to Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl knowing that it's only a temporary goodbye. It's unknown when audiences can expect Season 5 of the series to debut, though we can likely anticipate a number of The Last Drive-In specials to debut on Shudder later this year.

"Thanks to the Shudder team for giving us the chance to hang out another year with the greatest fans in media. I'm constantly amazed by their affection and I'm constantly learning from them," Joe Bob Briggs shared in a statement.

"We're delighted to bring Joe Bob, Darcy, and the rest of The Last Drive-In Team back for another season of crazy movies, live-tweeting, and the most entertaining commentary on TV," Shudder General Manager Craig Engler added. "We'll also have more special guests and themed holiday episodes, because as Joe Bob says, the drive-in never dies."

On The Last Drive-In, Briggs, the world's foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movie double features, talking about their merits, histories, and significance to genre cinema. The fourth season which concludes on July 1, 2022, features new, in-depth interviews with special guests Charles Band, Larry Fessenden, and The Adams Family, among others. Shudder and Briggs first teamed up in July 2018, for the 24-hour marathon intended to be Briggs' final farewell to televised movie hosting. After the special turned out to be an unprecedented hit, Shudder brought The Last Drive-In back as a weekly series and for multiple holiday specials.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings.

In previous years, Briggs has hosted holiday specials in honor of Valentine's Day, Thanksgiving, and, of course, Halloween. In this regard, we can likely expect at least two specials to debut later this year before Season 5 would return.

Catch the season finale of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs on Friday, July 1st.

