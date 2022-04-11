Joe Bob Briggs’ Jamboree Headed to Memphis for 2022

Horror host Joe Bob Briggs has been a staple of the genre community for decades, making appearances at a number of different in-person events over the years, with last year marking the inaugural Joe Bob’s Jamboree. This year, the three-day event will be headed to the Malco Summer Drive-In in Memphis, Tennessee, with the popularity of last year’s event at the Mahoning Drive-In in Lehighton, Pennsylvania seeing the festivities needing to upgrade the amount of space available to fans. Tickets for the event will go on sale on May 2nd on the event’s official website and Joe Bob’s Jamboree will be held July 8th-10th.

Per press release, “The second annual Joe Bob’s Jamboree, a three-day genre-film celebration that includes the WorldDrive-In Movie Festival, a fan convention with celebrity guests from the genre film world, and two nightsof ‘Joe Bob’s Drive-In Live’ with the cast and crew of the hit Shudder show The Last Drive-In with JoeBob Briggs, moves to Memphis, Tennessee, this year. The convention, festival, and live events will run from July 8th to July 10th, with daytime events at the HiltonMemphis and night-time events at the historic Malco Summer Drive-In.”

“I love Tennessee and I love Memphis,” Briggs, the festival founder, shared. “It’s the city of great music,great festivals, great barbecue, and the most hospitable people in the world. It’s also centrally located,which is important for us since we had so many people drive vast distances last year to get to easternPennsylvania.”

“The 2021 Jamboree was held at the fan-favorite Mahoning Drive-In in Lehighton, Pennsylvania, where ‘we were bulging at the seams,’ said Briggs. ‘When they called it the drive-in Woodstock, that includedthe mud! It was a wonderful event but there were so many fans who tried to buy tickets and couldn’tget in. We’re adding screens, adding capacity, and adding a convention element in the daytime. And Icouldn’t be happier about partnering with Malco Theatres, people who have been exhibiting movies allover the South for 107 years.’

“The four-screen Summer Drive-In, with a capacity of 970 cars, is legendary in Memphis and the South asa classic 1960s venue, although its history really goes back to 1948 when its original single-screennamesake, a few blocks to the west, opened with the Yvonne de Carlo movie River Lady. The originalSummer Drive-In was the first drive-in in Memphis, and the Malco drive-in that replaced it in 1966 is thelast drive-in in Memphis.

“Briggs is also partnering with Gregory Hallows, director of the fan convention, who has 10 years’ experience running both comics and horror events throughout the South. The fan convention will beheld at the Hilton Memphis, which is two exits away from the Malco Summer Drive-In on Interstate 240. Tickets for the 2022 Joe Bob’s Jamboree go on sale May 2nd via the event website.

“Submissions for the World Drive-In Movie Festival, which is dedicated to honoring filmmakers who workoutside the traditional financing systems of Los Angeles, New York, and London, will be acceptedbeginning April 11th. The 10 winning filmmakers will receive the coveted Hubbie Award, engraved on aChevy hubcap, and their films will be shown on all four big outdoor screens the evening of Sunday, July10th. More information can be obtained at https://filmfreeway.com/WorldDriveInMovieFestival.

“Saturday night, July 9th, will feature a recreation of Joe Bob’s show on Shudder.com, with a double featureand guests. Opening night, Friday, July 8th, will be a special one-time-only event with a cast reunion of a movie beinghonored on its anniversary, programmed by Darcy the Mail Girl and hosted by Joe Bob, with a meet-and-greet with cast and crew honorees. Details will be announced in late April.

“The fan convention will be open all three days at the Hilton Memphis, with vendors, guest celebrities,photo ops, and panels. Further programming details and guests will be released in the upcoming weeks.”

You can head to the official Joe Bob’s Jamboree website for more details.

