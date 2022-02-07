Shudder Releases Trailer for Joe Bob’s Heartbreak Trailer Park

An all-new The Last Drive-In special will be premiering later this week on Shudder, with Joe Bob Briggs hosting Joe Bob’s Heartbreak Trailer Park on February 11th, which just earned a trailer to tease the hilarity and horror of the event. Keeping in tradition with previous specials, the new event will feature a surprise double feature of movies honoring the spirit of the holiday, while also featuring guests. Heartbreak Trailer Park will serve somewhat as a Shudder crossover, as two confirmed guests are the Boulet Brothers from the streaming service’s Dragula. You can check out the trailer for Joe Bob’s Heartbreak Trailer Park below before it streams on Shudder TV on Friday, February 11th starting at 9 p.m. ET, then landing On Demand on February 13th.

Per press release, “In what has become an annual tradition, the Shudder Original Valentine’s Day special, Joe Bob’s Heartbreak Trailer Park will premiere Friday, February 11th live on the Shudder TV feed at 9 p.m. ET in the U.S. Fans can also watch on demand on Shudder and within the Shudder offering in the AMC+ bundle on Sunday, February 13th. Love (and a tinge of horror) is in the air for the Last Drive-In Valentine’s Day special! Iconic horror host and foremost drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs will be joined by special guests The Boulet Brothers and two additional surprise guests in hosting a double feature of two unique films that explore the heartbreaking side of Valentine’s Day.”

Briggs has been a well-known figure in horror for decades, thanks to hosting programs like Joe Bob’s Drive-In Theater and MonsterVision, but 2018 became one of the biggest years for Briggs, as he returned to host a 24-hour marathon on Shudder that was meant to be his send-off to horror hosting. The program was such a success, Briggs returned later that year with specials that celebrated both Thanksgiving and Christmas, which then led to him hosting a weekly series featuring double features.

Last year marked The Last Drive-In‘s first Valentine’s Day special, showcasing the horror-themed love stories Tammy & the T-Rex and The Love Witch. Much like how audiences don’t know the guests that will appear, we also don’t know what films will be screened this year, adding even more excitement to the event.

Check out Joe Bob’s Heartbreak Trailer Park when it streams on Shudder TV on Friday, February 11th and stay tuned for details on Season 4 of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs.

