The Meg Sequel Heading Into Production Soon

With some horror fans already looking forward to warmer months, the upcoming The Meg sequel is also looking to head back into the water, as KFTV claims that the sequel is looking to head into production in the UK by the end of the month. The site refers to the film by the title Meg 2: The Trench, though it’s unclear if this will be the film’s official title or if it is merely a working title. The new film will be directed by In the Earth and Kill List director Ben Wheatley and will see Jason Statham returning to reprise his role from the debut outing. The Meg sequel doesn’t currently have a release date.

This production start reflects Statham’s own comments from 2021 in which he had noted filming was set to start this month.

“We’re gonna start shooting in January, if I get my dates right,” Statham shared with Collider last spring. “Ben Wheatley is the director, I’m very excited to work with him. I’m thrilled to get going, it’s been a while. We’ve been waiting around for the right scripts to come in and the right director to turn up, and we’ve got all those things and they’re all stacked up now.”

He added, “[Wheatley’s] great. We have a great shorthand already. We’ve got similar taste. I like his movies, I think he’s a brilliant director. I think we’ve got a good shot at making something good.”

Wheatley had previously been attached to direct the Tomb Raider sequel, with his departure from that project ensuring that The Meg sequel would be his biggest production to date. The filmmaker previously shared what his approach to the project would be.

“A lot of it is respecting The Meg, and trying to make sure it’s a great Meg film,” Wheatley shared with ComicBook.com about the new film. “And as you can see from the movies I’ve made, they’re not necessarily, it’s not … when you go and do Doctor Who, I don’t completely change it because I wanted to do it. I didn’t want to necessarily make it something completely different that nobody recognized, you know? So there’s that element of back and forth.”

He continued, “But it’s an opportunity to do action on such an insanely large scale, that it’s just unbelievable. From doing Free Fire, which was, I thought, was all my Christmases came at once in terms of action, this is just unbelievable. And just doing the storyboards for it, just thinking and going, ‘Oh,’ it’s just … I feel a heavy responsibility for it, to make sure that it kind of delivers on all the, to all the big shark fans out there.”

