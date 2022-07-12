Rob Zombie Confirms New The Munsters Trailer Debuting This Week

Throughout the entire production on Rob Zombie's The Munsters, the filmmaker offered teases and behind-the-scenes glances at the endeavor, though the film has only gotten one sneak-peak teaser so far. Fans are in luck, as Zombie took to social media to confirm that we can expect a new look at the project on Wednesday, which is expected to be an actual trailer. Given that the previous sneak peek was merely the cast honoring the into of the original TV series, this trailer will likely give us some actual plot details. Check out his social media tease of the trailer below.

The original two-season series is now streaming on Peacock, which is described, "The adventures of a Transylvanian-American family of friendly monsters residing at 1313 Mockingbird Lane."

The core cast features Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa "The Count" Munster. Also starring in the film are Richard Brake (31, 3 from Hell) as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang and Sylvester McCoy (Doctor Who) as Igor, as well as Catherine Schell (Doctor Who), Cassandra Peterson (Elvira, Mistress of the Dark), Jorge Garcia (Lost), and Dee Wallace (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Cujo). Original stars Butch Patrick and Pat Priest are also involved in the project.

Despite Zombie's previous films, the upcoming take on the family-friendly material is rated PG and won't be embracing his more unsettling cinematic sensibilities. Star Roebuck also previously expressed why Zombie was the perfect person to tackle this material.

"There's not a better person in Hollywood, or anywhere else on the planet, who should be making The Munsters movie other than Rob Zombie," Roebuck shared with Horror Geek Life last year. "It's gone through the hands of so many other people and I know Rob wasn't just looking for something to attach his coattails to. He's a huge fan of it and being a life-long fan approaching this material it really is as good as it gets. I know Sheri, and nobody works harder than Sheri Zombie. I've written a part for her in a movie I wrote and directed, as well as another film I co-wrote and co-directed, so that's what I think of her talent. I think she's terrific and I absolutely love working with her."

He continued, "I really hope audiences walk away feeling entertained and laughing. That's all we really hope for making any movie, well, unless it's a drama. If all goes well and people really like, maybe we'll get the chance to do it again. I just hope people realize that they'll have a whole new version of The Munsters that can live and co-exist side-by-side with the original version of The Munsters. No one wants to replace it, we all love it so much. We just want to shine a spotlight on it with our approach which I think is the best way to look at it."

Stay tuned for details on The Munsters, which doesn't yet have a release date.

