The Nun II Weighs in on Another Sequel for The Conjuring Spinoff

Hitting theaters in September is The Nun II, a sequel to the spinoff from The Conjuring 2, which adds another chapter to the ever-growing horror franchise. With the series being inspired by the real-life exploits of Ed and Lorraine Warren, there can sometimes be challenges when it comes to finding ways to continue or expand the franchise, though The Nun II director Michael Chaves recently pointed out that there are still plenty of years left to explore for these characters and that the supernatural nature of the premise means not all endings are as final as you might think. The Nun II hits theaters on September 8th.

"There's a line in the movie: 'Demons are infinite,'" Chaves shared with SFX Magazine, per GamesRadar, about getting a The Nun 3. "I like the idea that she's always been here in different forms. I think that there's still more stories of Valak the demon nun to be told."

The further the spinoffs get from the Warrens, the further that films get from real-life encounters, but Chaves noted that The Nun II definitely "plays a part" of the core franchise.

"I wouldn't want to give anything away, but this is continuing the timeline. Anyone who saw the first Conjuring knows that Maurice is possessed and then exorcised by the Warrens, and we know that that happens in the late '60s in the Conjuring timeline. This is set in the '50s so we're still a ways off from that," the filmmaker explained. "The events of what happens in between this starts to fill out that story a little bit more. There's other big ideas and big swings in there, and it's filled with a bunch of cool Easter eggs. Without giving anything away it continues to fill out the picture and the bigger canvas."

The upcoming film is described, "1956 -- France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun."

Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, The Gilded Age) returns as Sister Irene, joined by Jonas Bloquet (Tirailleurs, The Nun), Storm Reid (The Last of Us, The Suicide Squad), Anna Popplewell (Fairytale, The Chronicles of Narnia trilogy), and Bonnie Aarons (reprising her role from The Nun), surrounded by an ensemble cast of international talent.

Michael Chaves (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) directs, from a screenplay by Ian Goldberg & Richard Naing (Eli, The Autopsy of Jane Doe) and Akela Cooper (M3GAN, Malignant), with a story by Cooper, based on characters created by James Wan & Gary Dauberman.

