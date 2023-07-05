The Nun II First Official Look Released

While an official teaser for The Nun II has been playing in front of horror films like The Boogeyman and The Blackening, Warner Bros. hasn't yet released the trailer online, with today seeing Entertainment Weekly releasing the first official look at the sequel. The new movie sees Taissa Farmiga returning as Sister Irene, having previously tangled with the demonic Nun in the 2018 debut spinoff, with the titular character once again being played by Bonnie Aarons. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It director Michael Chaves steps in to helm the film after Corin Hardy debuted the initial adventure. The Nun II is set to hit theaters on September 8th.

The Nun marked a spinoff from The Conjuring 2 and focused on the evil Valak, who haunted Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) throughout her life. Chaves confirmed to the outlet Sister Irene's status in the follow-up.

"She's living this anonymous life in this convent in Italy," Chaves revealed to the outlet. "She had this traumatic experience, this huge adventure, and now she wants to live the life of service."

(Photo: Warner Bros./Entertainment Weekly)

Valak has now set their sights on Irene's friend Maurice, who is played by Jonas Bloquet.

"Maurice made his way to France and he's working at this boarding school as kind of a handyman," the director detailed. "He has a friendship and a flirtation with one of the teachers there, and you can see him starting to mature, so that's where our characters start out. But we know from the first film that there's something terrible inside of him, that Valak escaped within him, and events pull Irene back on this collision course with her old friend."

In the decade since it debuted, The Conjuring franchise has become a dominating force in horror in a variety of ways. In many cases, The Conjuring films have introduced unsettling threats which then become the focus of spin-off films. Chaves' first foray into The Conjuring franchise was The Curse of La Llorona, which wasn't billed as an extension of the franchise but included a reveal that it unfolded in the same world. Chaves teased The Nun II will similarly factor into the sprawling nature of the franchise.

"Anyone who's a fan of it knows the timeline and this is definitely part of the timeline," Chaves confirmed. "There's a lot of cool stuff in it. I honestly cannot wait until it comes out so I can just unload all the little Easter eggs that we've peppered through the movie."

