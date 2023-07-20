The Nun II Director Compares Conjuring's Valak to "Classic Movie Monsters"

Valak, the demonic entity that's plagued The Conjuring franchise, is a horror icon according to The Nun II helmer Michael Chaves.

Amongst the pantheon of horror greats, you'll typically find the likes of Freddy Kreuger, Jason Vorhees, and Michael Myers. According to The Nun II helmer Michael Chaves, the demonic Valak should be added to the bunch, with the filmmaker even calling her a classic movie monster in one recent interview.

"She reminds me of Pennywise and Dracula and Nosferatu. I see every classic monster when I look at her. I feel like she's absolutely up there in that pantheon," Chaves recently told Total Film magazine.

Valak has been an integral part of The Conjuring Universe since the franchise's first film and became the primary antagonist of the property during the events of The Conjuring 2. The Nun II sees the return of Taissa Farmiga's Sister Irene as a protagnoist, who's now effectively living in hiding; that is, of course, into Valak (Bonnie Aarons) sets her eyes on Irene's friend Maurice (Jonas Bloquet).

"Maurice made his way to France and he's working at this boarding school as kind of a handyman," Chavez detailed earlier this year. "He has a friendship and a flirtation with one of the teachers there, and you can see him starting to mature, so that's where our characters start out. But we know from the first film that there's something terrible inside of him, that Valak escaped within him, and events pull Irene back on this collision course with her old friend."

"Anyone who's a fan of it knows the timeline and this is definitely part of the timeline," Chaves concluded. "There's a lot of cool stuff in it. I honestly cannot wait until it comes out so I can just unload all the little Easter eggs that we've peppered through the movie."

The film's synopsis can be found below.

"1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit THE NUN follows SISTER IRENE as she once again comes face to face with the demonic force VALAK – THE DEMON NUN."

Joining Farmiga and Aarons are Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, and Jonas Bloquet amongst others.

The Nun II hits theaters on September 8th.