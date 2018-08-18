‘The Nun’ Tracking for Huge Opening Weekend

There’s another Conjuring spin-off movie hitting theaters this year, and the new installment seems to be following in the financially successful footsteps of its predecessors.

According to a new report from Variety, early tracking for The Nun suggests that the film is on pace earn more than $32 million in its debut next month. Other estimates have the horror flick opening even higher, estimating an opening weekend haul of $37 million.

An opening in this range would keep The Nun on par with the rest of the franchise, all of which have been stellar money-makers for Warner Brothers. The Conjuring opened to $41 million when it launched in 2013, on its way to a grand total of $137 million in its domestic box office run. Annabelle hauled in $37 million during its 2014 opening, followed by a $40 million bow from The Conjuring 2 in 2016, and a $35 million opening weekend for 2017’s Annabelle: Creation.

While these may not seem like massive opening weekends, especially compared to blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War, the return on investment is through the roof. Annabelle was made for just $6.5 million, and went on to gross more than $257 million around the globe. The most expensive of the franchise was The Conjuring 2, which still only cost WB a modest $40 million.

Last year, Warner Bros. proved that early September was a profitable time for horror movies, as the It remake turned in a record-breaking performance. After a $123 million domestic opening, the Stephen King-inspired film earned over $700 million worldwide.

The Nun likely won’t compete with the stellar numbers from It, but it does look as though it will mark another horror success for Warner Bros. and the Conjuring franchise.

The Nun is set to hit theaters on September 7. The film is directed by Corin Hardy, with a screenplay from Gary Dauberman, and starring Taissa Farmiga and Demian Bichir.