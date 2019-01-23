‘The Predator’ Gets an Honest Trailer

Another day, another harsh honest trailer from Screen Junkies. The team has taken on its next victim: The Predator. Last year, Shane Black‘s return to the classic franchise was not met with the most positive reactions from critics or audiences, so it’s no surprise it has finally gotten the honest trailer treatment.

Declaring that since the Terminator franchise “has been run into the ground” and the Alien franchise is “on life support,” the only logical next step would be to dig up the Predator franchise “from its grave.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Screen Junkies did not hold back, making sure everyone knows the first Predator is “the only good one” and if you were expecting the original’s level on intensity, “too bad.”

The video lays into the fact that the movie had five different main plots “all happening at the same time” in what they call a “sloppy mess barely held together by dialogue written by Shane Black…’s character in Predator one.” Ouch. They then proceed to cut the original character’s use of the word p**** with how many times it’s used in the new one, which is surprisingly a lot of times.

The trailer continues to make fun of the one-note characters and how the Predator’s motives are “unclear.” They were clearly not fans of how much time the movie spent going into the lore.

“Hey, guys, ‘alien hunts badasses’ is all we need,” they exclaim.

Screen Junkies wants you to know that if you’re looking for “desperate battles, genuinely shocking carnage, and immortal one-liners,” you better just go watch the original movie.

“The only thing here being stalked, killed, and kept as a trophy is your time.”

The video has some great deep cut jokes, too. If you were a fan of Key and Peele, you’ll love this:

If you don’t get that one, we recommend watching this classic sketch. The honest trailer also managed to sneak a good meme joke in there:

Ultimately, Screen Junkies believe a more apt title for the film should have been “Audiences vs. Predator.”

The Predator stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Yvonne Strahovski, and Jake Busey.

What do you think about the latest Honest Trailer from Screen Junkies? Too harsh or right on the money? Tell us in the comments!

If you’d like to judge the movie for yourself, The Predator is currently available for home viewing.