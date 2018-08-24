New ‘The Predator’ Featurette Unleashes Ultimate Predator Madness

When a studio decides to move forward with a sequel or remake of a stagnant franchise, one angle is always to try to find a way to offer audiences a new vision of the series by leaning into different elements from the original. As far as The Predator is concerned, director Shane Black has confirmed that he isn’t attempting to reinvent the franchise so much as he wants to deliver audiences all of the things they have come to expect from the series, but on a larger scale. Check out what’s in store for fans with the featurette below before the film hits theaters on September 14th.

Bigger, better, and badder. Check out this EXCLUSIVE look at #ThePredator – opening at AMC Theatres September 14! Grab tix now: //t.co/76917xhH47 pic.twitter.com/nhHR755dAx — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) August 23, 2018

“After 30 years of Predator movies, it’s the right time to resurrect the franchise. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to play in that sandbox,” Black noted. “We love growing this thing. We’re trying to encompass, in one movie, all the genre things that we love.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to delivering audiences multiple successful action films, Black has a vested interest in delivering audiences a satisfying Predator movie, as he starred in the original film.

What fans have loved about the series, which has seen three installments and two crossover events with the Alien franchise, is the way it blends action, science fiction, and horror in varying capacities. As far as this new chapter is concerned, the cast and crew are leaning more heavily into the horror angle than films in the series’ past.

Black noted, “This is the scariest one. We’re upgrading the Predator to a next level of deadliness.”

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black‘s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

The film stars Boyd Holbrook, Quinn McKenna, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, and Jake Busey.

Check out The Predator when it hits theaters on September 14th.

Are you looking forward to checking out the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Twitter, AMCTheatres]