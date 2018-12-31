The Predator Targets Terrell Owens In Pred-Assure Deodorant Parody

NFL star Terrell Owens goes head-to-head with a Predator in a new promotion for The Predator on Blu-ray and DVD.

The promo has Owens filming an advertisement endorsing Pred-assure deodorant. The product’s pitch is that is control’s your body heat so well even a Predator won’t be able to pick you up with its heat vision. Owens finds that line a little ridiculous and ends up arguing with the director about whether the Predator movies are documentaries or fiction.

The argument is interrupted when Owens discovered he has a target on his back. He’s shocked to see the Predator behind him and he doesn’t last long after that. You can watch the ad above.

Here’s the synopsis for The Predator:

“The hunt has evolved — and so has the explosive action — in the terrifying next chapter of the Predator series from director Shane Black (Iron Man 3). Now, the most lethal hunters in the universe have been genetically upgraded to be stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before…and only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biology professor can prevent the end of the human race!”

The Predator is directed by Shane Black and written by Black and Fred Dekker. The film stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski.

Busey plays the son of Special Agent Peter Keyes, a character played by his father, Gary Busey, in Predator 2. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Busey explained how he came to be cast in that role.

“Well, it was just a stroke of good luck for me. Shane Black, the director and one of the writers…I’ve known, I’ve been friends with him for 20 years and he…I’ve never been in one of his movies and he called and said ‘Hey I got this idea and why don’t you tell me what you think…’ and so he laid it all out for me and I thought well, that’s a great idea,” Busey said. “That’s a great way to pay respect to my dad and a great way to be in an A-list film, a big studio movie again and then to also carry on the legacy of that character and the franchise. It was all very exciting. When I hung up with them, I was just giddy and jumping up and down excited to be a part of it and it was great. It was a great experience and I really did love walking on the set and seeing the giant science lab and the indoor forest. It was great to be back on a big budget movie again because it’s been a while for me.”

The Predator is now available on home media.