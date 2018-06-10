New ‘The Predator’ Trailer Released Online

20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for Shane Black‘s upcoming film The Predator.

The trailer show the Predator on the hunt and what looks like a second Predator spoiling for a fight.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

“From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.”

The Predator stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Yvonne Strahovski, and Jake Busey.

In an interview, Black promised that the film will bring the Predator franchise in some new directions.

“Well, I think that there’s a basic premise that has to be honored every time you make a Predator film and that’s in some way, whatever the plot turns out to be, it has to, at some level, represent a hunt. But, beyond that, I think there’s infinite variability,” Black shared with Collider. “It’s like monkey bars. You ever play on the jungle gym when you were a kid? It looks like they’re rigid and hard and it’d be hard to play on these things because they’re so rough, but if you go inside them there’s actually a lot of room to move around, you just know that the borders are there every once in a while.

“It’s the ambitiousness of not wanting to stay small and just wanting to pack as many different possibilities, themes, and characters,” Black explained of his approach. “I think in the same way that Aliens succeeded so well that you had Bill Paxton and Jeanette Goldstein and Lance Henrikson that were popular. You had great characters. So, I think the death of some of the Predator movies has been a dearth of really intriguing characters that have development.”

The Predator opens in theaters on September 14th.