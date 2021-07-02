The Purge Creator Reveals He's Working on The Purge 6

✖

Almost a decade after the debut film was released in 2013, The Purge has expanded with a TV series and a prequel film, which resulted in the upcoming The Forever Purge being billed as the final entry into the franchise, but creator James DeMonaco recently confirmed that he has already started writing a sixth film in the series, as he was motivated by a promising idea. What's possible is that, with The Forever Purge originally slated to hit theaters last year, the filmmaker had assumed the series had come to an end, only for the filmmaker himself to be surprised to discover an idea for a future installment. The Forever Purge lands in theaters on July 2nd.

“Between you and I, man, I really intended for [The Forever Purge] to be the last one ... up until 4 months ago when I woke up and had an idea for [The Purge] 6,” DeMonaco shared with Dread Central. “I had this idea … I can flip this thing upside down and we can continue this, maybe, in a way that people can enjoy … I’m actually outlining it right now in between these interviews! If the Movie Gods say, ‘People want to see it,’ then we’ll do it. But I always leave it to the audience to tell us if they want more of it. But we’re ready! I have another one if they want it.”

In this regard, it seems likely that DeMonaco, who wrote all the films in the series, is open to move forward with another film, but that if this new sequel doesn't make much of an impact at the box office, the series will come to a somewhat organic ending.

DeMonaco isn't the only one open to continuing the franchise, as series producer Jason Blum also mentioned that, while he won't push for the series to move forward, he would certainly be interested in exploring the idea.

"I'm trying to make him write more," Blum confirmed with ComicBook.com. "I would never do it without James. I wouldn't hire someone else to do Purge movies, but I'm not through, and I'm going to try and talk him into a few more."

The last film in the franchise was 2018's The First Purge, while the TV series ran for two seasons until it was cancelled last year.

The Forever Purge hits theaters on July 2nd.

Are you hoping for a sixth film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!