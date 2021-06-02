The Forever Purge Trailer Released

✖

After some waiting and delays, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have released the first trailer for The Forever Purge, the fifth and final film in the hit horror franchise. Though all of the other movies in the series have taken place in either the suburbs, or a large city, The Forever Purge will take things to the middle of nowhere Texas. As fans of the series might recall, 2016's The Purge: Election Year concluded with a new president being elected in the United States and the annual practice of "The Purge" coming to an end; however, The Forever Purge will tell the all-too-real story of a fringe group that doesn't want to accept the change. Watch the trailer for yourself below!

Series creator James DeMonaco returns to pen the script for The Forever Purge, having now written every film in the series (a rare feat for a horror series) with Everardo Gout stepping behind the camera to direct Total Film previously shared of the narrative, "The movie will take place after the events of Election Year and will center on Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and Juan (Tenoch Huerta), who find solace at a Texan ranch, having fled a drug cartel in Mexico. Things go awry when a group of outsiders decides to keep purging beyond the allotted time when people can break any and all laws."

Gout previously opened up in an interview about what advice DeMonaco gave to him about the film, saying,"‘I want my intentions to be crystal clear on what I think about violence and what’s going on in the world.’ That’s what he told me...It’s dystopian, but he’s trying to get us to look in the mirror. It makes you think, ‘Sh-t, if I get pushed into a corner, would I do the same?’ Once you open that door, how do you close it again?”

Gout added, “It’s an amazing story of Latinos and Americans coming together to overcome despair and evil."

The Forever Purge also stars Will Patton and Cassidy Freeman.

Blumhouse has made a lot of money with The Purge franchise since the first film premiered in 2013, adhering to their company model of small budgets and big returns. Combiend the four films in the series had a $35 million budget and would go on to gross a combined $458 million at the worldwide box office.

After a year long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Forever Purge is scheduled to debut in theaters on July 2nd.