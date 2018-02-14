‘The X-Files’ Star David Duchovny Would Like to Have a “One-on-One” Encounter With Aliens

In the 25 years since David Duchovny first portrayed Special Agent Fox Mulder on The X-Files, his character has had his fair share of run-ins with extraterrestrials. When it comes to real-life encounters, the actor doesn’t sound too opposed to the possibility, claiming he’d happily have a “one-on-one” experience over exploring the mythical Area 51.

“I’d rather be abducted,” Duchovny shared with PopCulture.com over the choice between abduction or embarking on a government cover-up. “I’d have like a one-on-one experience with the motherf—ers.”

Rather than necessarily engaging the creatures in fisticuffs or bring knowledge from the beings back to earth, Duchovny is mostly interested in how it would fuel his creative passions.

“I think I could get some good songwriting out of the abduction,” Duchovny joked. “I feel like I could get a whole album out of it.”

The actor is currently portraying Mulder in Season 11 of The X-Files, a major talking point of which is that it marks the final outing of Gillian Anderson of Special Agent Dana Scully. One of Duchovny’s current frustrations is the amount of attention being given to the exit.

“To me, it’s unfortunate that’s kind of like ‘the headline’ because, to me, the headline is: We just made 10 really kick-ass episodes of television, and please enjoy and don’t mourn the death of this show quite yet,” Duchovny shared. “It’s like, OK, there are issues to deal with or whatever, but let’s talk about the show. Let’s not talk about hypotheticals.”

He added, “It’s a little cart before the horse, for me.”

Whether the series will continue without Scully, however, has been a contradictory issue with series creator Chris Carter.

“For me, the show has always been Mulder & Scully. So the idea of doing the show without her isn’t something I’ve ever had to consider,” Carter confessed last year during a Reddit AMA. “Was her character given a proper goodbye? I think you will want to sit down and watch the series finale very carefully.”

More recently, however, Carter hinted that the series might continue.

“I think that certainlyThe X-Files has more life in it, there are more stories to tell, with Gillian or without,” Carter shared with Digital Spy. “I’m sorry to see her go, I’ve never actually considered doing this show without her, so is this the end? It’s the end of something, I don’t know if it’s the beginning of something new. But certainlywe will have to all put our heads together and figure out where to go from here.”

You can catch The X-Files Wednesday nights at 8:00 PM ET on Fox.

[H/T PopCulture.com]