This Texas Chain Saw Massacre 4K Blu-ray Set Includes a VHS Copy and a Chainsaw

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre 50th anniversary chainsaw edition

Tobe Hooper’s iconic horror film The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is celebrating its 50th birthday this year, and movie milestones always include a Blu-ray release. This one is more fun than most with the inclusion of a VHS copy of the film with the original artwork and a chainsaw replica that triggers the sound of Leatherface firing it up in the film.

Of course, you won’t need to rely solely on a VCR that you probably don’t own to enjoy the film in this set. It also includes a 4K UHD edition, Blu-ray edition, and a bonus Blu-ray disc that’s loaded with extras, some of which are completely new like The Merchandise of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Restoration of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

A listing for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: 50th Anniversary Chainsaw Edition has just gone live here on Amazon priced at $299.99. It is currently listed as unavailable, though that may change. It may also turn up here at Walmart or here on GRUV in the coming days. Note that it was originally exclusive to Dark Sky Selects. A full breakdown of the bonus features can be found below.

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY: FEATURE FILM

Audio Commentaries Writer-Producer-Director Tobe Hooper, Actor Gunnar Hansen, Cinematographer Daniel Pearl Actors Marilyn Burns, Allen Danziger, and Paul A. Partain, and Production Designer Robert Burns Writer-Producer-Director Tobe Hooper Cinematographer Daniel Pearl, Editor J. Larry Carroll and Sound Recordist Ted Nicolaou



DISC TWO – BLU-RAY: FEATURE FILM

DISC THREE – BLU-RAY: BONUS FEATURES