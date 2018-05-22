Rob Zombie Shares First Look at Captain Spaulding in ‘Three From Hell’

Rob Zombie completed his trio of behind-the-scenes sneak peeks of Three From Hell, his highly-anticipated follow-up to The Devil’s Rejects, by sharing a photo of Sid Haig as Captain Spaulding. Check out the tease of the treacherous character below.

Zombie shared the obscured shot of the actor and added the caption, “Another Three From Hell exclusive! Spaulding is escorted to his cell. Justice! Free The Three!”

The Devil’s Rejects, which is a sequel to Zombie’s debut film House of 1000 Corpses, took a trio of characters from that film and put them on a road trip from Hell, causing chaos and carnage at every stop along the way. The film ultimately ended with the main characters seemingly being killed in a hail of police gunfire, which makes audiences curious about how a sequel is even possible. The above image, in addition to previously shared images of the other two main characters, might offer us our first hints of what the plot will explore.

All three images have featured a courtroom theme, teasing the possibility that the trio somehow survived the gunfire and are forced to stand trial for the crimes they have committed. Given that the title is “Three From Hell,” it’s possible that all three character died, yet were sent back to the world of the living to cause more mayhem.

Another possibility is that the trio are actually seen in an otherworldly court of law, possibly with Satan himself helping judge the fate of three characters who carried out so much violence in his name.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait almost a year before we can discover the entire narrative.

“We’re done shooting it. And, basically, the process just stops and waits for me,” Zombie shared with Trunk Nation. “The film will just basically sit and wait till I get back from tour, which is the end of August, maybe… I don’t remember when the tour ends… beginning of September. And then we’ll start editing. And that’ll take me through the rest of the year.”

The editing process will be what pushes the final product into 2019.

“The editing will be five or six months, maybe,” Zombie confirmed. “But I like it. I have a studio at my house, and we just bring the editors there and set up and we just sequester ourselves away. It’s actually the same studio we make the records in; we just switch out the gear.”

Stay tuned for details about Three From Hell.

