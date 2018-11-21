‘Three From Hell’: Rob Zombie Teases a New Frightening Clown With Photo

Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses introduced audiences to the terrifying Captain Spaulding, one of the more frightening cinema clowns of this century. The upcoming Three From Hell will see the return of Spaulding, with Zombie confirming the film will debut another creepy clown, played by Clint Howard.

It’s unclear how Mr. Baggy Britches will factor into the new film’s plot and if he’ll give Spaulding a run for his money in his ruthlessness, but that would be some stiff competition if that were the case.

Spaulding is played by Sid Haig, who is returning for this follow-up to The Devil’s Rejects. The film will also see the return of Bill Moseley and Sheri Moon Zombie, despite their characters seemingly being killed at the end of their last adventure. In addition to the colorful characters returning, Moseley promises the new film will also deliver Zombie’s specific brand of carnage.

“From what I’ve heard from Rob, he’s very happy and excited about what he’s got, and it’s chockablock with gratuitous violence [laughs], which is great, because lately there have been a lot of good horror movies that just don’t have a lot of that,” Moseley shared with Rue Morgue earlier this year. “I mean, the violence is skillful, it’s effective, but it’s not gratuitous, and that’s what I think the fans are missing. I think we just want a lot of violence for violence’s sake—decapitations, shotguns to the face, just general ass-kickin’ stuff that we’re not really getting much of these days.”

The filmmaker embracing not only a familiar cast and style should excite fans, with Moseley detailing the passion he’s encountered from devoted viewers.

“The fans I’ve seen recently are just so excited that there’s finally a sequel to Devil’s Rejects. Most of the people I talk to just love it and continue to watch it, sometimes three or four times a day, God bless ’em,” Moseley confessed. “The fact that we’re actually doing a new one has them buzzing. And I’m excited about the fact that, from what I gather, it’s going to blow the minds of the fans, and they’re going to be very happy with it. They’re not going to be disappointed.”

Zombie is currently editing Three From Hell, which will debut sometime in 2019.

