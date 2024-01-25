TMNT x Universal Monsters Crossovers Continue With Raphael as The Wolfman Figure

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

NECA is adding to their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Universal Monsters crossover line of Ultimate figures with Raphael as The Wolfman. The figure comes with 2 sais, 2 interchangeable heads, swappable hands, and an animal trap. One of the sais is even styled like Larry Talbot's Cane from the iconic 1941 film.

Pre-orders for the Raphael as The Wolfman figure are live here at Entertainment Earth now priced at $34.99 (free US shipping on orders $79+) and should arrive here on Amazon in the coming days. Inside those links you'll find previously released figures in the TMNT x Universal Monsters lineup, which includes Raphael as Frankenstein's Monster, Leonardo as Dr. Frankenstein's assistant The Hunchback, Michelangelo as The Mummy, April O'Neil as The Bride of Frankenstein, Splinter as the vampire hunter Van Helsing, and Donatello asThe Invisible Man.

Speaking of TMNT action figure crossovers, Mattel recently launched their highly anticipated Masters of the Universe Origins x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover line of action figures in celebration of the 40th anniversary of TMNT. These vintage-style crossover 5.5-inch scale figures feature Turtles with MOTU body styles and Eternian-style battle gear as well as MOTU characters with Turtles-inspired armor and mutations. They also include 16 points of articulation, accessories, and a mini-comic that "tells the story of how an explosion from Technodrome sends the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles across dimensions to Eternia, where they join with MOTU heroes in the battle for the Power of Grayskull".

Mattel had previously unveiled figures of Donatello, Mutated He-Man, Leonardo, Man-At-Arms Krang, Mouse-Jaw (Trap-Jaw), Raphael, Mutated Ram-Man, Shredder, Beast Man, Sla'ker, and Mutated Moss Man. At the time of writing, many of these figures are in-stock and shipping now here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. We also expect the remaining figures to be added as part of future waves,