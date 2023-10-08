Totally Killer: Horror Fans Have Nothing But Praise For New Slasher

Totally Killer is a new slasher comedy that was just released on Amazon's Prime Video, and it's a hit with both critics and audiences alike. The film stars Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as a teen who ends up traveling back in time to the 1980s to try and stop a serial killer. The film was released this weekend, and many slasher fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts about the film and praise its stars.

You can read the description of Totally Killer here: "Thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous 'Sweet Sixteen Killer' returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. Seventeen-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) ignores her overprotective mom's (Julie Bowen) warning and comes face to face with the masked maniac and, on the run for her life, accidentally time travels back to 1987, the year of the original killings. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom (Olivia Holt) to take down the killer once and for all, before she's stuck in the past forever."

Totally Killer was directed by Nahnatchka Khan (Always Be My Maybe) and also stars Charlie Gillespie, Lochlyn Munro, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Liana Liberato, Kelcey Mawema, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Ella Choi, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar, Nathaniel Appiah, Jonathan Potts, and Randall Park.

You can check out some tweets from Totally Killer fans below...