Totally Killer: Horror Fans Have Nothing But Praise For New Slasher
Totally Killer is getting praise for its horror and comedy.
Totally Killer is a new slasher comedy that was just released on Amazon's Prime Video, and it's a hit with both critics and audiences alike. The film stars Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as a teen who ends up traveling back in time to the 1980s to try and stop a serial killer. The film was released this weekend, and many slasher fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts about the film and praise its stars.
You can read the description of Totally Killer here: "Thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous 'Sweet Sixteen Killer' returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. Seventeen-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) ignores her overprotective mom's (Julie Bowen) warning and comes face to face with the masked maniac and, on the run for her life, accidentally time travels back to 1987, the year of the original killings. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom (Olivia Holt) to take down the killer once and for all, before she's stuck in the past forever."
Totally Killer was directed by Nahnatchka Khan (Always Be My Maybe) and also stars Charlie Gillespie, Lochlyn Munro, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Liana Liberato, Kelcey Mawema, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Ella Choi, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar, Nathaniel Appiah, Jonathan Potts, and Randall Park.
You can check out some tweets from Totally Killer fans below...
Totally Worth Your Time
#TotallyKiller is totally awesome, totally fun, and totally rewatchable. pic.twitter.com/QKNhc7wKef— Michael "Myers" Roffman (@michaelroffman) October 8, 2023
Thank You, Nahnatchka Khan
Absolutely loved #TotallyKiller, a wonderful balance of horror, heart & comedy, a brilliant cast, intelligently written female characters & then some. Never predicted Nahnatchka Khan (Always Be My Maybe, Fresh off the Boat) to helm horror but now I want more. Highly recommend! pic.twitter.com/i7ObzXApN7— 𝚡 𝚊 𝚗 𝚝 𝚑 𝚎 (@xanthepajarillo) October 8, 2023
Cool Combo
Well, #TotallyKiller was totally awesome. A really fun slasher with some brilliant humour and great casting. Happy Death Day meets Scream meets Back to The Future. Perfect October viewing. Will definitely watch this one again. pic.twitter.com/QgfRscdSJz— James Lees (@leesjames) October 8, 2023
Aced It
olivia holt playing the younger version of julie bowen is absolutely perfect casting & i’m so excited for #totallykiller 🔪 pic.twitter.com/eY5n23gYn5— the bella witch project (@johnnyslawrence) September 30, 2023
"Perfect Balance"
can confirm that #TotallyKiller is a slasher hit, from so many 80s throwbacks to classic film references. it has the perfect balance of humour and thrill sequences. kiernan shipka & olivia holt in particular are absolutely brilliant together pic.twitter.com/40lINh40yf— san. (@onizms) October 6, 2023
New Final Girl Dropped
Jamie is a Final Girl we’re going to be talking about for the rest of time! Expertly acted by Kiernan (no surprise there), makes all the right decisions and was absolutely hilarious the entire time. Not a beat missed, not a moment wasted. A phenomenal performance! #TotallyKiller pic.twitter.com/ggsETx67CB— Wesley 🎃 (@itswessums) October 6, 2023
Kiernan Hive Rise
There was no way I wasn’t going to like #TotallyKiller but I didn’t think I love it this much. Sharp laughs and sharper kills. Kiernan Shipka is terrific and will have you cheering for her to kick the hell out of the Sweet Sixteen Killer. It’s a shame this is going to streaming. pic.twitter.com/xDWNze3JQH— Slasher Reviews 〇° (@SlasherReviews) September 30, 2023
Still Laughing
i’m not even gonna lie this shit had me GAGGED #totallykiller pic.twitter.com/b2stqfdR6H— braxton :) (@baIdshelby) October 7, 2023
Time Travel + Slasher = Fun
Last night B & I watched #TotallyKiller & it was totally my jam! Super fun take on both time travel & slasher stories that found new ways to explore some of the tried & true tropes of both subgenres. Kieran Shipka was awesome but the whole cast ruled. LOVED it. pic.twitter.com/oTKNMoVTZ3— Heatherface Wixson (@MMEFXBook VOL 2 – out 10/26!) (@thehorrorchick) October 7, 2023
Where's The Lie?
HORROR COMEDIES YOU ARE SO LOVED.#TotallyKiller pic.twitter.com/itEtyPmLuN— scream 7’s pr manager. (@CVNTOLOGYS) October 6, 2023
Beware The Sweet Sixteen Killer!
Our own @JamieCinematics got a visit from the Sweet Sixteen Killer! #TotallyKiller is now streaming on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/wwdgTbOKp9— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) October 6, 2023
Totally Killer is now streaming on Prime Video.