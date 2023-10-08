Prime Video's New Horror Film Is Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

October is here, which means there are plenty of new horror films to see on the big screen or watch at home. This weekend, a new horror/comedy hit Prime Video, and it's a hit with both critics and audiences alike. Totally Killer stars Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as a teen who ends up traveling back in time to the 1980s to try and stop a serial killer. The film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive score.

At the time of this writing, Totally Killer has earned an 85% critics score, making it "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. As for the audience score, the film currently has an 83% after 100+ ratings. The movie is the latest partnership between Blumhouse Productions and Prime Video, which saw the "Welcome to the Blumhouse" slate of programming, including the release of eight original and exclusive horror films such as Nocturne, The Lie, Black as Night, and Madres.

What Is Totally Killer About?

You can read the description of Totally Killer here: "Thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous 'Sweet Sixteen Killer' returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. Seventeen-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) ignores her overprotective mom's (Julie Bowen) warning and comes face to face with the masked maniac and, on the run for her life, accidentally time travels back to 1987, the year of the original killings. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom (Olivia Holt) to take down the killer once and for all, before she's stuck in the past forever."

Totally Killer was directed by Nahnatchka Khan (Always Be My Maybe) and also stars Charlie Gillespie, Lochlyn Munro, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Liana Liberato, Kelcey Mawema, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Ella Choi, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar, Nathaniel Appiah, Jonathan Potts, and Randall Park.

"We cast Olivia Holt first, so then we were like, who's going to play an older version of Olivia?" Khan revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "Side-by-side, her and Julie look like the same person 30 years apart. I know Julie, and sent her the script, and she was so in for it."

Will Totally Killer Get a Sequel?

"I think whatever [is] next would feel different, but I'd love to make something more in this space," Kahn told EW when asked if Totally Killer would become a trilogy like Back to the Future, which is referenced multiple times in the new film. "I think they should go back to period times. It might be like a time-travel version of Remains of the Day."

Totally Killer is now streaming on Prime Video.