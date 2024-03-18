Tourist Trap: Reboot of the Cult Classic Being Developed

The 1979 cult classic Tourist Trap has been rumored to be getting a reboot for years, with Bloody Disgusting confirming that those plans seem to finally become a reality and that genre icon Barbara Crampton will serve as a producer on the new project. No details have been released about when the project will actually take shape or any of the cast and crew that will be involved, but with how passionate fans are about the absurdity of the original movie, this update will excite fans. Stay tuned for updates on the planned reboot of the David Schmoeller-directed Tourist Trap.

In the original film, written and directed by Schmoeller, a group of coeds faces car troubles, only for the owner of a nearby roadside attraction, a "tourist trap," to offer them help. The coeds soon become victims of the creepy Mr. Slausen, who turns his victims into mannequins to become figures at his tourist trap.

Back in 2018, producer Charles Band teased that he was working on a new take on the concept.

"Yeah that's one of the movies that I'm currently talking to some people about a remake," Band shared with ComicBook.com about a new Tourist Trap. "It's a Full Moon Pictures-owned film so we'll see what happens. There's a lot of those type of movies I've made over the years that are, I think in the next two, three years are gonna pop their head out with the different take and a bigger budget, so it should be really cool."

Knowing that Crampton is involved in the film will also build excitement about the upcoming project, as she's been a staple of the genre for decades. Having earned a passionate following thanks to roles in projects like Chopping Mall, From Beyond, and Re-Animator, she returned to the genre to star in You're Next, a project that introduced her to a new generation of horror fans. She followed her success in You're Next with projects like We Are Still Here, Jakob's Wife, and most recently Suitable Flesh. In addition to being a performer, Crampton has recently produced projects like Beyond the Gates, Glorious, and the remake of Castle Freak, after having starred in the original 1995 Castle Freak.

Stay tuned for updates on the Tourist Trap reboot.

