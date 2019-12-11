Kevin Bacon Still Wants to Revive the Tremors Franchise

Nearly 30 years after the first Tremors landed in theaters, original star Kevin Bacon is just as interested as ever in returning to the franchise in a continuation of the 1990 film, even if his previous attempt to revive his character never moved forward. The film currently has a passionate cult following, which helped it earn five sequels to date, but with its initial box office disappointment, Bacon wasn’t interested in returning for the sequels. It’s clear that, having been away from the franchise for all these years, Bacon is much more interested in pursuing his professional passions than getting involved in something motivated solely by its financial response.

“I have a very specific thing that happened, which was I wanted to reboot Tremors. And worked very hard on it and did a fantastic pilot with Blumhouse,” Bacon shared with Variety. “Andrew Miller was the writer of it. We shot the pilot. I thought it was cool and SYFY decided not to go forward with it. I liked that character because it was the only character I really looked at and said, ‘I wanna know where he is 25 years later.’ We left him at a certain point, he had this extraordinary thing with these worms, underground worms. He’s not a smart man, kind of a loser, but he was able to fight these worms. Now let’s see what happened to him 25 years down the line.”

Starring alongside Bacon in the original film were Burt Ward and Michael Gross, who both went on to reprise their roles in the film’s first sequel. Ward left the series by the third film, though Gross returned and has starred in every installment since.

Given the enthusiasm from fans about the series regarding Bacon’s return, it seemed like SYFY would surely have picked up the series. Sadly, fans learned last year that SYFY opted not to move forward with the program, leaving us to wonder if another network or possibly a streaming platform could revive the project.

“I don’t know the answer to that. I feel like we’ve explored the options,” Bacon shared of another network reviving the project. “But, listen, you never know. Stranger things have happened.”

While fans of the franchise might be frustrated by the TV show’s abandonment, Tremors 7: Island Fury is currently filming for a potential debut in 2020, which will once again star Michael Gross.

