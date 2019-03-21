‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot Adds Chris O’Dowd

Jordan Peele’s upcoming reboot of The Twilight Zone already has quite an exciting roster of impressive talent and now it’s only adding to it. Joining the series in an undisclosed role is actor Chris O’Dowd, set to appear opposite Amy Landecker in an episode entitled “The Blue Scorpion.”

This latest casting news for The Twilight Zone reboot comes from Deadline, who noted that there were no specific details about O’Dowd’s character as none are being revealed for the series which is set to debut on April 1.

O’Dowd, who plays Miles Daly on Epix’s Get Shorty and voiced Shamus the Coachman in Mary Poppins Returns, joins host and narrator Peele as well as Ike Barinholtz, Jon Cho, Taissa Farmiga, Ginnifer Goodwin, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise, and Steven Yeun as well as Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beetz and Get Out star Betty Gabriel.

The original The Twilight Zone, created by Rod Serline, debuted in 1959 and ran through 1964. That wasn’t the last of the program, however, with various reimaginings of the property debuting in both 1985 and in 2002, as well as a feature film adaptation which hit theaters in 1983.

One of the defining elements of The Twilight Zone is that each episode contained some sort of moral. The episode’s hero would, inevitably, come to a surprising — if not frequently horrifying — realization by the end of their journey. It’s a formula of sorts that is a strong fit to Peel, whose feature film Get Out became a cultural sensation as it not only delivered viewers a thrilling story, but also a chilling one as it used the horror genre to shine a light on social issues in a new and unexpected way.

However, while Peele is very much a perfect-seeming fit for The Twilight Zone, he wasn’t always so keen on taking the project on.

“I was terrified,” Peele previously shared with Variety. “Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre? I could rip Twilight Zone off and call it something different and not be compared to Rod Serling. So I stepped away from it. And then several months later I got another call.”

The other call came from producing partner Simon Kinberg.

“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” Peele admitted. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

The Twilight Zone is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele‘s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, Rick Berg, and Greg Yaitanes.

The Twilight Zone hits lands on CBS All Access on April 1st.