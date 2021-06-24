Discovery, Science, and Travel Channels Delivering Live UFO Special

The Discovery, Science, and Travel Channels are known for delivering audiences compelling supernatural content, with the trio of networks now teaming up for a massive, three-hour live event that will debut on Wednesday, June 30th. UFOs Declassified: LIVE will feature interviews with the most prominent experts in the field, some of which have been studying life on other planets for years while others are known for delivering fans fictional depictions of encounters with beings from other worlds. You can tune in to the three-hour UFOs Declassified: LIVE event on Wednesday, June 30th at 8 p.m. ET, with the Science Channel also delivering a week-long marathon of intergalactic content.

Josh Gates of Discovery's Expedition Unknown will host, questioning top experts including NASA Administrator Bill Nelson; former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid; former Counselor to President Obama John Podesta; and retired senior intelligence officer Bob Wallace. Other experts will include astrophysicist Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi, physicist and astronomer Robert Weryk, former UK Ministry of Defense employee Nick Pope and intelligence historian Keith Melton. Viewers will also hear from those who’ve dedicated their careers to finding answers to the biggest mysteries – including The X-Files creator Chris Carter, filmmaker and television director Barry Sonnenfeld (Men in Black), founding member of Blink-182 Tom DeLonge, investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, and investigative reporter George Knapp.

“It’s a question that has been asked for centuries – are we alone in the universe?” Scott Lewers, Executive Vice President of Multiplatform Programming, Factual & Head of Content, Science, shared in a statement. “And with the delivery of this highly anticipated report to the US Congress, we are closer than ever to the answer. Discovery, Science, and Travel Channel are proud to bring together top military and government experts, along with UFO believers and skeptics, to analyze the revelations this report holds, and to bring their unique insight to what we know and don’t know.”

Senators, former president Barack Obama and former CIA directors all have expressed openness to the possibility of life beyond Earth. In recent years, US Navy pilots have also spotted unexplained aircraft and objects while out at sea. What exactly is happening in the sky? Will this once classified information shed light on these mysteries and others? The truth is out there.

American intelligence officials have long remained silent on the subject of unexplained flying objects (UFOs). But this all changed last December when congress required the Director of National Intelligence to summarize and report on the government’s knowledge of unidentified aerial phenomena, or unidentified flying objects. The release of the unclassified version this month will look at incidents over the last two decades.

