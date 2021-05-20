Senator Says UFOs Too Advanced For Humans

✖

As UFO nuts prepare for the official release of information about potential extraterrestrials from the US government, one sitting US Senator has spoken about the news and considering the state he represents it makes sense why he'd be open to learning more. TMZ caught up with Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and asked him about "all the UFO stuff going on" (government officials have come out to confirm the existence of footage of unidentified flying objects, calling it a national security risk) and Heinrich agreed, telling the outlet: "Anytime you have legitimate pilots describing something that doesn’t seem to conform to the laws of physics that govern aviation, and is in US airspace, I think it’s something we need to get to the bottom."

The outlet asked if he believed a foreign government flying these UFOs would be scarier than an aliens, with Heinrich disagreeing "I cannot imagine, if we have, if there is a foreign government that had these kinds of capabilities, I think we would see other indications of advanced technology," the senator said. "I can’t imagine that what has been described or shown in some of the videos is of, belongs to any government that I’m aware of. I’m not really a betting man. But the way these things operate, you know they certainly, you wouldn’t want a human being or any living creature in something that moves that fast and changes direction that quickly. So like I said, I have no idea what it is, but I think we should figure it out."

Being a representative from New Mexico they also asked if he was aware of the truth to any conspiracy theories out of Roswell and Area 51. With a smile, Heinrich added: "All I can say is I’ve never seen the bodies in Roswell."

Ahead of Heinrich's comments, former President Barack Obama opened up about it as well, speaking about it on The Late Late Show with James Corden saying:

"The truth is that when I came into office, I asked. I was like, 'All right, is there the lab somewhere where we're keeping the alien specimens and spaceships?' They did a little bit of research and the answer was 'no.' What is true, and I'm actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are. We can't explain how they move, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is, but I have nothing to report to you today."

December's COVID-19 relief bill from the United States congress started a 180-day countdown towards the release of information about UFOs. As previously detailed by the New York Post, subsequent reports would have to reveal details on “observed airborne objects that have not been identified” and said reports should include a “detailed analysis of unidentified phenomena data collected by: a. geospatial intelligence; b. signals intelligence; c. human intelligence; and d. measurement and signals intelligence.”