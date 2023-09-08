Unsolved Mysteries 35th-Anniversary Special Heading to Theaters in October

The original Unsolved Mysteries is a notable experience not only for the ways in which it captivated viewers with tales of true crime and the paranormal, but also because it ended with an invite for audiences to reach out if they had information about any cases, ultimately allowing some of these mysteries to be solved. According to TheWrap, the new special Unsolved Mysteries: Behind the Legacy will look back at the series in honor of its 35th anniversary, which will be hitting Alamo Drafthouse theaters on October 4th, featuring interviews with the cast and crew of the franchise. Unsolved Mysteries: Behind the Legacy will then be available on AVOD on October 5th.

"In addition to celebrating the 35th anniversary by coproducing this new video tribute, we wanted to honor the fans who have played such an integral role in the success of the series both as fiercely dedicated viewers and as case solvers with their call-in tips," FilmRise marketing and distribution VP Sal Scamardo said in a statement. "Like the series, Alamo Drafthouse attracts a highly engaged and dedicated audience which makes them the perfect partner to kick off this celebration by screening our special in their unique venues across the country."

TheWrap notes that Unsolved Mysteries: Behind the Legacy will feature "fan-favorite moments and never-before-seen outtakes," and that it will see "cocreators Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove join actors, producers and directors involved in the series' multi-season run as the cast and crew lift the curtain on the making of the show, from audience involvement on tips, research, casting and solving mysteries."

Worth noting is that the theatrical event will run for 90 minutes, which includes a 30 minute compilation of fan-favorite moments, though the AVOD version will just be the 60-minute behind-the-scenes special.

"I'm one of the many, many millennials whose Wednesday evenings were spent absorbed in Unsolved Mysteries, and who, in the present day, have been able to binge these classic episodes thanks to FilmRise," Alamo Drafthouse senior film programmer John Smith added. "That's why the opportunity to screen the anniversary special with fellow Stack-olytes at Alamo Drafthouse is truly exciting."

The Unsolved Mysteries franchise has been revived in recent years with a new TV series on Netflix and also as a podcast series. Unsolved Mysteries: Behind the Legacy premieres in Alamo Drafthouse theaters on October 4th before premiering on AVOD on October 5th.

Will you be checking out the special? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!