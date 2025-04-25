Until Dawn: We Need To Talk About That Video Game Reference In The Movie

Until Dawn became one of the biggest horror video games by effectively creating a horror movie experience for gamers to become immersed in on the PlayStation 4. It should come as no surprise that the Sony property would eventually come to the silver screen as video game adaptations are doing good business in theaters. While the movie has been receiving mixed reviews from critics, there is one major element from the film that still has us scratching our heads. It should come as no surprise that Until Dawn’s movie pays homage to its source material but it does so in such a way that many fans’ jaws are hitting the floor in theaters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to watch the Until Dawn movie, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. While Until Dawn’s movie has quite a few elements from the games, the film is quite a different beast than its PlayStation entry. Rather the focusing on a group of friends in a wintery getaway, the protagonists of the movie are attempting to put to bed the loss of one character’s sister. Clover is having a tough time coming to grips with her sister’s disappearance and has an even tougher time surviving the night they find themselves trapped in. The main antagonist, Peter Stormare’s Dr. Alan Hill, is trying his best to make sure that the protagonists don’t reach the dawn. Of course, Hill’s involvement is what helps make this video game easter egg take place.

A Video Game Character Appears

Sony Pictures

If you’ve already been spoiled on the video game adaptation, you might have learned that Until Dawn’s movie is a prequel to the PlayStation entry. Screens are shown in the final moments that point toward the winter cabin and its surroundings that the game characters are a part of in SuperMassive’s original story but things get a little confusing before this. As mentioned above, Dr. Hill was a big part of the game but played a much different role there.

Rather than orchestrating some sort of giant supernatural experiment, Dr. Hill was the therapist for Raimi Malik’s character, Josh Washington. In fact, they show this in the movie but in a way that is so strange that we’re still questioning it to this day. Stormare’s Hill has a file on Washington in his office, featured near the movie’s conclusion, with a picture of Malik’s character. However, said character is ripped directly from the game itself, so it’s a video game figure that is featured on the screen alongside regular people. We aren’t sure why this decision was ultimately made but you can see it in the movie clear as day.

As of the writing of this article, we have yet to see whether the Until Dawn film will warrant a sequel though it would be interesting to see where a part two would take place in the timeline. Ultimately, we’ll keep you posted as to whether the horror movie does enough box office to warrant a comeback, strange easter egg or no.