Until Dawn Movie Praised As One of the Best Horror Movies of 2025 in Early Reactions

The Until Dawn movie is apparently shockingly good and one of the best horror movies of the year already, according to early reactions. Until Dawn is one of the best horror games out there, not necessarily due to how scary it is (though it is pretty spooky), but how much fun it has with its story. Until Dawn allows players to control the fate of a group of teenagers stuck in a remote cabin while they’re tormented by killers and monsters. It’s up to you who lives, who dies, and ever choice you make impacts how the story unravels. It’s not only fairly satirical of horror movies, but it’s also just an extremely well-made game that is highly replayable thanks to all the different outcomes.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Fans have been yearning for an Until Dawn sequel for a decade now and it seems like it may finally happen. A recent remake of the game for PS5 seemed to tease a sequel is in the works, but nothing has been properly announced quite yet nor do we have any idea how far along it might be in development. However, that hasn’t stopped Sony from doubling down on the IP with an Until Dawn movie. Somewhat controversially, Until Dawn does not adapt the already cinematic game and instead tells a new story, but utilizes a Groundhog Day-esque storytelling device to force the characters to survive multiple different horror genres from creature features to found footage.
Until Dawn is directed by horror director David F. Sandberg, known for Lights Out, Shazam, and Annabelle: Creation, so there was hope that this would be good, but fears about how much it deviates from the game. There are connections to the Until Dawn game within the movie, but what those are remain a bit of a mystery. With that said, it seems like audiences are really loving Until Dawn. The movie is being praised for its inventive story and use of the genre, being gory and fun, and feeling like a throwback to an older era of horror. Some are even labeling Until Dawn as one of the best horror movies of 2025.
You can take a look at some of the first reactions to Until Dawn below.
Until Dawn will release on April 25th and will even feature some characters from the game. Are you going to see Until Dawn? Let me know in the comments!