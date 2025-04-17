Until Dawn Movie Praised As One of the Best Horror Movies of 2025 in Early Reactions

The Until Dawn movie is apparently shockingly good and one of the best horror movies of the year already, according to early reactions. Until Dawn is one of the best horror games out there, not necessarily due to how scary it is (though it is pretty spooky), but how much fun it has with its story. Until Dawn allows players to control the fate of a group of teenagers stuck in a remote cabin while they’re tormented by killers and monsters. It’s up to you who lives, who dies, and ever choice you make impacts how the story unravels. It’s not only fairly satirical of horror movies, but it’s also just an extremely well-made game that is highly replayable thanks to all the different outcomes.

Fans have been yearning for an Until Dawn sequel for a decade now and it seems like it may finally happen. A recent remake of the game for PS5 seemed to tease a sequel is in the works, but nothing has been properly announced quite yet nor do we have any idea how far along it might be in development. However, that hasn’t stopped Sony from doubling down on the IP with an Until Dawn movie. Somewhat controversially, Until Dawn does not adapt the already cinematic game and instead tells a new story, but utilizes a Groundhog Day-esque storytelling device to force the characters to survive multiple different horror genres from creature features to found footage.

Until Dawn is directed by horror director David F. Sandberg, known for Lights Out, Shazam, and Annabelle: Creation, so there was hope that this would be good, but fears about how much it deviates from the game. There are connections to the Until Dawn game within the movie, but what those are remain a bit of a mystery. With that said, it seems like audiences are really loving Until Dawn. The movie is being praised for its inventive story and use of the genre, being gory and fun, and feeling like a throwback to an older era of horror. Some are even labeling Until Dawn as one of the best horror movies of 2025.

You can take a look at some of the first reactions to Until Dawn below.

#UntilDawnMovie is 1 of the most delightfully ingenious horror films of the year, doubling as a love letter to the genre. It slays all day, or rather, all night long. Thrills & kills galore! A crowd-pleaser with well-crafted scares, sneaking in some sincerity through the backdoor pic.twitter.com/hwGfo4cCYk — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) April 17, 2025

So #UntilDawnMovie is undeniably the MOST horror film of the year. Chock full o’ creatures, beasties, creepy production design & an ensemble of game actors, the movie ingeniously capitalizes on the premise’s promise, & it’s a meta horror blast. You wanna see it with an audience! pic.twitter.com/kJtDzW87lR — Bill Bria (@billbria) April 17, 2025

If you're open to it deviating from the game, you're in for a great time with Until Dawn. Premise is super fun, with a likeable ensemble cast and tons of surprises, gags, and 🩸 gnarly 🩸 gore. Feels like a 2000s horror movie in the best way. I didn't want it to end. pic.twitter.com/oSNrq86TCN — Amy West (@amywestyy) April 17, 2025

WOW #UntilDawnmovie is my surprise Horror film of the year. @ponysmasher takes a video game and turns it into a gloriously bloody and gory film full of combustible scenes and funny moments. The deaths are fresh and the cast have incredible chemistry. This film is so much fun! pic.twitter.com/kUeIa7yNMC — Junior Felix (@JuniorFett) April 17, 2025

#UntilDawnMovie: I had a BLAST. It plays a little fast and loose with the lore, but so much care is paid to the scares and kills, keeping them fresh and novel. Strong cast performances, slightly nostalgic ‘teens in trouble’ vibes. Solid FX. @ponysmasher nailed it.

Review coming! pic.twitter.com/Iz5DMGhtS8 — Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) April 17, 2025

Until Dawn will release on April 25th and will even feature some characters from the game.