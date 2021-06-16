V/H/S/94 Debuting From Shudder Later This Year

✖

The V/H/S franchise is set to continue with the fourth entry into the series, V/H/S/94, with the announcement coming today that the found-footage anthology will be debuting from Shudder later this year. Much like its predecessors, the new anthology will bring together a variety of different directors to helm segments, with the upcoming sequel to feature David Bruckner, Simon Barrett, and Timo Tjahjanto all returning to the franchise, while the new sequel has enlisted newcomers Chloe Okuno, Jennifer Reeder, and Ryan Prows. While the anthology doesn't yet have a release date, it's confirmed to debut by the end of 2021, though it's unknown if it will land exclusively on Shudder or earn a theatrical release, followed by a streaming debut.

A press release describes the film, "In V/H/S/94, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police SWAT team launch a high-intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy."

“The V/H/S series has been known for two things: its unbeatable lineup of filmmakers and its edge-of-your-seat terrifying found-footage stories,” Craig Engler, GM of Shudder, shared in a statement. “With V/H/S/94, the producers have upped their game — bigger, wilder, scarier than ever before. We can’t wait to unleash this new installment on Shudder members.”

Producer Josh Goldbloom added, "Thrilled seems like an understatement for just how stoked we all are to partner with Shudder. We shot the film entirely during the pandemic, building sets in hotels, conference rooms, and in the spirit of the series punk rock roots we even ventured underground into a sewer. Our team channeled the misery of this past year appropriately, so rest assured it’s the biggest, baddest, and most bloodthirsty batch of tapes yet.”

While many horror fans might cite 1999's The Blair Witch Project as the film that ushered in the age of found-footage horror, it wasn't until the release of Paranormal Activity in 2009 that countless imitators emerged, hoping to capitalize on shooting a movie cheap to then turn a larger profit. In 2012, V/H/S served somewhat as a response to that trend, as it featured a group of robbers coming across bizarre VHS tapes full of horrifying events, while these robbers themselves were videotaping their crimes. Over the course of three films, the series has seen segments from Godzilla vs. Kong's Adam Wingard, The Raid: Redemption's Gareth Evans, The Blair Witch Project's Eduardo Sánchez, and Moon Knight's Justin Benson and Aaron Scott Moorhead, among others.

Stay tuned for details on V/H/S/94 before it debuts later this year.

