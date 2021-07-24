V/H/S/94 First Look Lands Online

✖

V/H/S/94, the next entry in the found footage horror franchise, will make its debut on Shudder later this year and the first clip from the movie has found its way online straight from the film's Comic-Con @ Home panel. Featured on the panel were series co-creator Brad Miska, and the directors for the segments in the film, Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, Jennifer Reeder, Ryan Prows, and Chloe Okuno. Fresh details on each of their segments were also revealed. You can find the first clip from the movie in the player below starting at the 27:16 mark of the video which features the full panel.

iO9 brings word of the segments as revealed on the panel with franchise veteran Simon Barrett's entry takes place in a funeral home where a new employee is tasked with filming an overnight wake of the deceased. Chloe Okuno's sequence follows a news reporter investigating a local legend known as "The Rat Man" where she and her cameraman enter a storm drain. Ryan Prows' entry is called "Terror" and follows a militia that get their hands on a "supernatural element" that they intend to weaponize against the US government. Timo Tjahjanto segment is called The Subject and focuses on a Dr. Frankenstein-like character who comes head-to-head with police. Jennifer Reeder's "wrap around" story follows a "daffy SWAT unit" that enter a warehouse expecting to find a drug lab but find a different kind of contraband.

“The V/H/S series has been known for two things: its unbeatable lineup of filmmakers and its edge-of-your-seat terrifying found-footage stories,” Craig Engler, GM of Shudder, shared in a statement when the film was announced. “With V/H/S/94, the producers have upped their game — bigger, wilder, scarier than ever before. We can’t wait to unleash this new installment on Shudder members.”

"We shot the film entirely during the pandemic, building sets in hotels, conference rooms, and in the spirit of the series punk rock roots we even ventured underground into a sewer," Producer Josh Goldbloom said previously." Our team channeled the misery of this past year appropriately, so rest assured it’s the biggest, baddest, and most bloodthirsty batch of tapes yet.”

The original V/H/S made a splash on the scene in 2012 when it brought some new life to the found footage subgenre and would spawn two sequels. Across the three movies the series has seen segments from Godzilla vs. Kong's Adam Wingard, The Raid: Redemption's Gareth Evans, The Blair Witch Project's Eduardo Sánchez, and Moon Knight's Justin Benson and Aaron Scott Moorhead, among others.

V/H/S/94 will premiere later this year on Shudder.