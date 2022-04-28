Walt Disney World Resort Bringing Back Beloved Halloween Celebration This Fall

✖

The weather might be heating up around the country, but Walt Disney World is already preparing to send a chill down guests' spines by teasing how they'll be celebrating the spooky season this October. In honor of it being halfway to Halloween, Walt Disney World Resort revealed that it will be bringing back Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and with it being the park's 50th anniversary, the annual bash will be bigger and better than ever. For fans who can't wait to sink their teeth into the park's edible offerings, the park is currently selling a sampling of seasonal food at various locations. Stay tuned for details on how Walt Disney World will be celebrating Halloween.

Per the Disney Parks blog, "This fall, ghosts and ghouls of all ages are invited to don their favorite costumes and celebrate all things haunted during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Taking place on 37 select nights August 12th through October 31st, this special event haunts Magic Kingdom Park after normal park operating hours from 7 p.m. to midnight.

"As a part of this limited-capacity event, Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party attendees will encounter event-exclusive entertainment, notorious Disney villains, frightfully delicious menu items, and more! Here's some of what's in store:

The Headless Horseman will ride his ghostly steed down Main Street, U.S.A. as a prelude to 'Mickey's Boo-To-You Halloween Parade,' which features floats filled with Disney Characters dressed in their Halloween best, Disney villains, and the Haunted Mansion graveyard diggers.

What's Halloween without candy? During Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, guests can go trick-or-treating for M&M'S, SKITTLES, SNICKERS, and other Halloween favorites at locations throughout Magic Kingdom Park. And new this year, guests will also receive a reusable trick-or-treat bag featuring a keepsake 50th Anniversary celebration and Halloween design.

Join the Sanderson Sisters during the 'Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular' stage show at Cinderella Castle as they call upon their frightening colleagues to conjure the ultimate 'Hocus Pocus' Party Potion.

Celebrate the season alongside favorite Disney characters as they take over the park for their favorite party of the year.

Overlays themed for the occasion will return to several popular Magic Kingdom attractions: Space Mountain, Mad Tea Party, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor.

The Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington, will host 'Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.' This can't-miss nighttime extravaganza features projections, special effects, and lighting mixed with fireworks, music, and Disney characters.

Discover sweet and savory menu items inspired by fall flavors and the Halloween season.

NEW! In honor of the 50th Anniversary celebration, we're adding even more fun to Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year in the form of event-exclusive step-in photo opportunities. And in addition to the reusable trick-or-treating tote bag, guests will also receive a Halloween-themed 50thAnniversary celebration commemorative print.

"Already dreaming of pumpkin spice everything? For a limited time, you can get into the spirit of spooky season early by taking part in our #HalfwaytoHalloween celebrations at Walt Disney World Resort.

"Check out all the ghoulish goodies in this First Look at Disney's Halfway to Halloween, including the Sister Elixir Cocoa Bomb at The Ganachery at Disney Springs, a wickedly delicious dark chocolate cauldron filled with The Ganachery's signature hot cocoa mix and topped with a decorative portrait of the Sanderson Sisters. And beginning in August, guests can shop new Halloween-themed merchandise collections at locations across Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, with select products available on shopDisney.com."

Stay tuned for details for Walt Disney World's full schedule of Halloween plans.

