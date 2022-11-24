Wednesday Showrunners Share Plans for Season 2 of Addams Family Spinoff

The Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday only just debuted on Netflix earlier this week and, while the streamer hasn't officially renewed the series, co-showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar already know what they aim to explore in a sophomore season. One of the major elements the filmmakers would like to explore is to continue diving deeper into the complex nature of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday and how her relationships with others grow more layered, while another area would be to incorporate the rest of her family. All eight episodes of Wednesday are now streaming on Netflix.

"The series is really about a girl who sees the world in black and white, and learning there are shades of gray," Gough recalled to TVLine. "I think like any relationship or any friendship, it can get complicated by other factors. It's never going to be smooth sailing. And it's really her learning to navigate the ups and downs of friendship."

Part of what made this series so different from all previous adaptations of the Addams Family is that it honed in specifically on Wednesday, which brought with it unexpected storytelling opportunities, but also denied us the chance to see her dynamic with the rest of her family. In Season 1, Catherine Zeta-Jones played her mother Morticia, Luis Guzmán played her father Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez played her brother Pugsley.

"We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles," Millar pointed out. "Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important."

That family dynamic won't change entirely for Season 2, however, as he noted that those plans would still honor the title character and how they "really want to focus the show on Wednesday" yet they "definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season."

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

All eight episodes of Wednesday are now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for details on a possible Season 2.

