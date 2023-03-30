Wednesday Makes Surprising Return to Netflix Top 10

You just can't keep Wednesday Addams down. Last October, Tim Burton's Wednesday series premiered on Netflix and immediately became one of the biggest original shows in the streamer's history. Wednesday was a phenomenon from the start, making Jenna Ortega a household name overnight. For weeks and weeks, the series was a staple of the Netflix Top 10. For some reason, months later, Wednesday somehow made its way back to the list.

Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 is led by new hit series The Night Agent, and shows with new seasons like Outer Banks, Shadow and Bone, and You. But on down the list you'll find Wednesday, appearing as one of the 10 most popular shows on Netflix six months after its debut.

The acclaimed series comes in at eighth overall in the latest edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, and it'll be interesting to see how long it can hang around.

You can check out a full rundown of the Netflix Top 10 below!