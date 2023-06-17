Wednesday Season 2: Netflix Cast Addresses Fan Theories in New Video

Netflix's global fan event TUDUM is currently taking place in Brazil, and the presentation has already included some exciting announcements. One series that fans are especially eager to learn more about is Wednesday, which was officially renewed for a second season in January. A new video was released during TUDUM that features Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), and Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin). In the video, the stars addressed some fan theories and revealed an exciting detail about the upcoming season: a new member of the Addams Family is going to be introduced!

"Wednesday Season 2 is being worked on right now, and the storyline is so top secret, even we don't know what's gonna happen," Myers explained. Since they didn't have much news to share, they addressed a few fan theories ranging from who found Crackstone's ring to whether or not Weems (Gwendoline Christie) is really dead. As for the new member of the Addams Family, the cast says they don't know who it would be, but their guesses include Cousin It and Grandma. You can check out the video below:

Wednesday Season 2 Will Have Less Romance and More Horror:

"We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more," Ortega revealed during a conversation with Elle Fanning for Variety. "Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously." She added, "We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

"We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I'm somebody who's very hands-on. I want to know what's going on," Ortega admitted. "And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn't want to get her wrong. So I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, 'Okay, what works and what doesn't?' It was naturally already very collaborative."

Are you excited about Wednesday's second season? Do you have any theories of your own? Tell us in the comments, and stay tuned for more news from TUDUM.

The first season of Wednesday is streaming on Netflix.