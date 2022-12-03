Wednesday: The Cramps' Goo Goo Muck Gets Chart Bump Thanks to Netflix Series

One of the best scenes in Tim Burton's The Addams Family spinoff series, Wednesday, is the dance scene in episode four, "Woe What A Night". The scene sees Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) take to the dance floor at Nevermore Academy's Rave'n dance and bust out some unique moves to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck". Now, the early cult-punk classic is getting a boost on the charts thanks to the popularity of the series.

According to Rolling Stone, "Goo Goo Muck" has seen an increase in the number of daily U.S. on-demand streams — going from just 2500 the day before the series premiered to a staggering 134,000 by Monday, November 28th. According to the report, if fans continue streaming the song, it may well end up becoming The Cramps' first ever Hot 100 hit.

Released by The Cramps in 1981, their version of "Goo Goo Muck" is a cover of a 1962 song released by Ronnie Cook and the Gaylads. If this version of "Goo Goo Much" does go on to chart for The Cramps, it will be a little bittersweet. The band has been defunct since the death of lead singer Lux Interior in 2009. However, this wouldn't be the first time that a Netflix series has seen an older song have huge success. The fourth season of Stranger Things saw Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" become a major hit in 2022 decades after its release.

What is Wednesday about?

Netflix describes Wednesday as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Ortega (Scream) leads a cast that includes Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems, Jamie McShane (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Sheriff Galpin, Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) as Tyler Galpin, Riki Lindhome (Duncanville) as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Christina Ricci (1991's The Addams Family) as Marilyn Thornhill. Also featured are Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday (Dear White People) as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa (Skylines) as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa (The Last Bus) as Eugene Ottinger, and Georgie Farmer (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) as Ajax Petropolus.

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.