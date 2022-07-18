Stranger Things 4 Propels Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" Music Video Past 100 Million Views

Despite being released nearly 40 years ago, Kate Bush's hit song "Running Up That Hill" continues to be one of the biggest songs in the world. The song was heavily featured in Stranger Things 4 on Netflix, acting as the song to help keep Max out of Vecna's clutches. The events of Stranger Things have kept Bush's popular song near the top of the charts for weeks, in addition to driving up the views of the music video on YouTube.

This weekend, the official music video for "Running Up That Hill" surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. That number will only continue climbing in the weeks to come, as the hype for Stranger Things continues to roll.

Stranger Things 4 delivered the biggest opening for any English-language series in Netflix history after its debut on May 27th, so it's no surprise that "Running Up That Hill" has been stuck in the heads of so many viewers. The song remains the standout for the season, as Metallica's "Master of Puppets" and Journey's "Separate Ways" haven't seen the same spike in success.

After waiting three years to see Stranger Things 4, fans are already starting to wonder when the fifth and final installment of the series might arrive.

"It depends who you ask," co-creator Matt Duffer told Collider when asked about a release date. "That's what we're still figuring out. If you ask our AD, and our line producer, they want more time for production. Our post-production supervisor wants more time for post-production. So it's going to be a big discussion. How long does everybody get? Here's the thing, the more you shorten production, the more you shorten post-production, the more things get compromised."

"It's just the balance of, 'Okay, how much are we willing to compromise to get the show out sooner? Is it more important to give everybody the time that they need to get this right, without being indulgent?' I'm sure we'll figure out what that line is, but my whole thing was I was never super worried," he added.

