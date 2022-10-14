Jamie Lee Curtis Thinks Halloween Ends Will be Last Time Playing Laurie Strode

✖

After the success of 2018's Halloween movie, which became the highest grossing slasher movie of all time, Blumhouse and Universal confirmed that they were moving forward on some ambitious plans for the series. Following the 2018 film will come both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, two more follow-ups that would complete the story and bring the franchise to a close (until the next reboot). Speaking in a new interview, actress Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed her return for Halloween Ends, originally scheduled to arrive this year, but also said it will probably be her last time playing Laurie Strode (again).

"I would say, given what I know about the next movie, I think it will be the last time that I will play her," Curtis told Total Film magazine. "And I'm not saying something like, 'Oh, because I die!' It's nothing to do with that. I'm talking about emotionally what they have constructed. I think it will be a spectacular way to end this trilogy." Curtis made her debut in as Strode in the first film in the series, 1978's Halloween, and previously returned for 1981's Halloween II, 1998's Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and 2002's Halloween: Resurrection. Never say never in Hollywood though since those two movies seemed like her final time before Blumhouse's Halloween came along.

Speaking further about Halloween Ends though, director David Gordon Green (who will be the man behind the camera on all three of the Blumhouse Halloween movies when all is said and done) teased what to expect from the 2022 release. Green said that we shouldn't expect more of the same.

"I get engaged by doing something different. If I was just going to be repetitive, I would hand the reins off to someone else. When you have that opportunity within an established franchise, it’s really fun to think about how you can show different tones and perspectives and evolve."

Before we get to Halloween Ends though, we'll have to see Halloween Kills which is scheduled to premiere this fall.

"Here’s my snippet: legacy," Curtis revealed on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show about Halloween Ends. "That it really has to do with the nature of evil, and the legacy of evil." During the interview she also shared that Halloween Kills is about "mob violence."

Halloween Kills is scheduled to be released on October 15th, 2021, and Halloween Ends is scheduled for October 14th, 2022.