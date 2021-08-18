Welcome to Blumhouse Films First Images Released

Earlier this week, Blumhouse Productions and Amazon Prime Video released details on their upcoming slate of "Welcome to the Blumhouse" films, which are originals that will be making their world premieres on the streaming service, with the first official looks at the new films having officially been released. The concept kicked off last year, delivering audiences films like Black Box, The Lie, Nocturne, and Evil Eye, with Blumhouse and Amazon enlisting all-new filmmakers to tell more terrifying tales. Making their releases even more frightening is that they'll be debuting on October 1st and October 8th, just in time for Halloween. The Welcome to the Blumhouse films are described as being a "series of unique, unsettling thrillers developed and produced with an eye towards original, diverse storytelling." Scroll down to see the first looks at the films and check out Bingo Hell and Black as Night on Prime Video starting October 1st and see Madres and The Manor starting October 8th.

Black as Night (Photo: Blumhouse Productions) A resourceful teenage girl leaves childhood behind when she battles a group of deadly vampires in Black as Night, an action-horror hybrid with a strong social conscience and a biting sense of humor. Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans, a new threat leaves its mark on the Big Easy in the form of puncture wounds on the throats of the city's vulnerable displaced population. When her drug-addicted mom becomes the latest victim of the undead, 15-year old Shawna (Asjha Cooper) vows to even the score. Along with three trusted friends, Shawna hatches a bold plan to infiltrate the vampire's mansion in the historic French Quarter, destroy their leader, and turn his fanged disciples back to their human form. But killing monsters is no easy task, and soon Shawna and her crew find themselves caught in a centuries-old conflict between warring vampire factions, each fighting to claim New Orleans as their permanent home.

Bingo Hell (Photo: Blumhouse Productions) When a sinister figure threatens the residents of a low-income community, a feisty senior citizen tries to stop him in Bingo Hell, a wickedly original horror movie with a fiendishly funny twist. After 60-something neighborhood activist Lupita (Adriana Barraza) discovers that her beloved local bingo hall has been taken over by a mysterious businessman named Mr. Big (Richard Brake), she rallies her elderly friends to fight back against the enigmatic entrepreneur. But when her longtime neighbors begin turning up dead under grisly circumstances, Lupita suddenly discovers that gentrification is the least of her problems. Something terrifying has made itself at home in the quiet barrio of Oak Springs, and with each new cry of "Bingo!" another victim falls prey to its diabolical presence. As the cash prizes increase and the body count steadily rises, Lupita must face the frightening realization that this game is truly winner-takes-all.

Madres (Photo: Blumhouse Productions) Beto (Tenoch Huerta) and Diana (Ariana Guerra), a young Mexican-American couple expecting their first child, move to a small town in 1970s California where Beto has been offered a job managing a farm. Isolated from the community and plagued by confusing nightmares, Diana explores the rundown company ranch where they reside, finding a grisly talisman and a box containing the belongings of the previous residents. Her discoveries will lead her to a truth much stranger and more terrifying than she could have possibly imagined.