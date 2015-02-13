What We Do in the Shadows Returning for Season 3 in September

✖

What We Do in the Shadows season 3 will premiere on FX on September 2nd, according to a new press release from the network. Fans will be happy to know that What We Do in the Shadows will debut the first two episodes of season 3 as one premiere event. The show will occupy its same timeslot, Thursday at 10pm ET/PT, on FX; episodes will then be offered to stream next-day through FX on Hulu. You can get teh full details about What We Do in the Shadows season 3 from the press release below:

What We Do in the Shadows’ Third Season Premieres with the First Two of Its 10 Episodes on Thursday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day via FX on Hulu What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

What We Do in the Shadows season 2 really propelled the vampire-themed mockumentary series to new heights of critical acclaim. The show also got a lot more trending buzz when FX on Hulu became a focus of viewers' attention for binge-worthy content during the COVID-19 pandemic - thanks in large part to now-classic episodes like Mark Hamill's "On the Run".

(Photo: FX Network)

As teased in the press release, What We Do in the Shadows' larger two-season story arc came to a head with the reveal that the vampires' geeky and unappreciated servant, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is actually a vampire hunter (descended from Van Helsing) of unequaled skill. What We DO in the Shadows season 2 arguably (spoofed? Stole?) the thunder of The Office season 2's infamous Jim-Pam kiss, but ending on the awkward note of "Where do we go from here?" as Guillermo slaughtered an entire theater of vampires to save his friends and master.

Can't wait to see how that conversation goes...

What We Do in the Shadows season 3 premieres on Thursday, September 2nd, on FX.