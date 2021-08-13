What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Gets Full Trailer

✖

The new season of What We Do in the Shadows is debuting in just a few weeks, with FX celebrating the arrival of the vampire-themed sitcom with the all-new full-length trailer, which you can check out above. Season 2 debuted in the spring of 2020 and concluded with some game-changing revelations, which brought some major shifts to the series' status quo, with this new trailer only offering a glimpse at the hilarious adventures in store for the characters in the upcoming season. The new season of What We Do in the Shadows is set to kick off on Thursday, September 2nd on FX.

After the shocking Season 2 finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms, and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

The good news for fans is that the series has no signs of slowing, as the world of vampires, werewolves, and demons is rife with storytelling opportunities, with FX confirming that the series has already been renewed for a Season 4.

“Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment, shared during the network’s TCA presentation. “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast, and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”

Check out the Season 3 premiere of What We Do in the Shadows on September 2nd.

