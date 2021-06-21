What We Do in the Shadows Star Hopes Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy Will Drop by the Series

✖

In the first two seasons of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, the series featured a number of exciting guest stars both in the form of actors reprising memorable supernatural characters and by familiar faces taking on new roles, but when star Harvey Guillén looked to the series' future, he revealed he would like to see Sarah Michelle Gellar appear to reprise her beloved Buffy the Vampire Slayer role. Given that Guillén's Guillermo started as a familiar for the vampires and has since become a vampire slayer himself, Buffy would offer the opportunity for quite a team-up. Guillén will next be seen in Werewolves Within, which hits theaters on June 25th and hits VOD on July 2nd.

"I would like Sarah Michelle Gellar to stop by and to revisit Buffy and maybe train Guillermo or maybe give him some pointers," Guillén shared with ComicBook.com about a possible crossover. "That'd be cool because we've introduced those monster and horror characters from the past or from past films or whatnot, so it would be nice to introduce maybe a slayer from the past and to show him the ropes."

In one of the most memorable moments not only in the series, but in the entire horror community, Season 1 saw not only the stars of the original What We Do in the Shadows movie make an appearance, but also Evan Rachel Wood reprising her True Blood role, Paul Reubens reprising his Buffy the Vampire Slayer role, Tilda Swinton reprising her Only Lovers Left Alive role, and even Wesley Snipes appearing as a nod to his Blade role.

Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows returns to FX in September, with the new season being described, "After the shocking Season 2 finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms, and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?"

In Werewolves Within, after a proposed gas pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson) and postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

Stay tuned for details on the future of What We Do in the Shadows. Werewolves Within hits theaters on June 25th and hits VOD on July 2nd.

