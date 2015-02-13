What We Do in the Shadows Renewed for Season 4

✖

The third season of What We Do in the Shadows is set to premiere in September, though fans have already been treated to the good news that the series has been renewed for a Season 4. The second season of the series premiered in the spring of 2020, with the longer wait between seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic, making it largely unknown when a fourth season could head into production or ultimately debut. The sitcom is inspired by the film of the same name, which came from filmmakers Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows premieres on FX on September 2nd.

“Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment, shared during the network’s TCA presentation, per Deadline. “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast, and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”

After the shocking Season 2 finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms, and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Check out Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows when it premieres on FX on September 2nd and stay tuned for details on the development of the fourth season of the series.

