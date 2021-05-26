What We Do in the Shadows Co-Creator Reveals How Mad Magazine Inspired a Key Episode

✖

What We Do in the Shadows is the FX sitcom based on the movie of the same name, which was written and directed by its stars, Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. Waititi and Clement both went on to executive produce the series, which was renewed for a third season last year. It was announced last summer that Clement was exiting the show's writing staff. However, that's not stopping him from sharing some fun behind-the-scenes info about the series. Someone recently shared some fan art on Twitter, which prompted Clement to share a little history.

"We all had one of those wild nights that seem to last forever, right? Stuff of legend. Time flies when you're having fun or after you had a few shots of 'drug blood,'" @MadGuida666 wrote. "I probably shouldn't admit this for legal reasons... But the drug blood idea came from this Mad Magazine comic I saw as a kid and never forgot," Clement replied. You can check out the original comic in the post below:

I probably shouldn't admit this for legal reasons... But the drug blood idea came from this Mad Magazine comic I saw as a kid and never forgot. https://t.co/MzWopRlXtP pic.twitter.com/YyFIK5Fxu6 — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) May 25, 2021

"The writers will have to figure that one out because I won't be in the writers' room next season," Clement told EW when asked about the second season cliffhanger. "I'm leaving them with this big problem to work out. I think it's a good idea to end on a big cliffhanger, we did the same thing last season. Now they can figure out how to get out of this big mess."

"You can't expect that!" Clement added when asked if he'll be making another cameo appearance on the series. "I wasn't even going to do this until the day before, because we had trouble getting anyone in time. We were hoping we'd get someone who has played a vampire before, like in 'The Trial' last season with the vampire council, but we didn't have enough time. So I happened to be in Toronto, where we shoot the show, so I put my wig on again, but it wasn't planned."

Stay tuned for more updates on What We Do in the Shadows' third season, which is expected to film later this year. There is also a spin-off series in the works titled Wellington Paranormal that's expected to follow the two policies officers from the What We Do in the Shadows film.