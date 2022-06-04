What We Do In the Shadows Season 4 Teaser Trailer Released

✖

What We Do in the Shadows is finally coming back for a fourth season next month. The vampire comedy will see the return of Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) in what looks like some hilarious new situations. Today, FX released a new teaser for the show which sees the vampires partying at "da club."

"The party don't start 'til the vampires walk in. FX's What We Do in the Shadows returns Tuesday 7/12. Stream all episodes of #ShadowsFX on Hulu," FX writes. You can check out the clip below:

You can read the description for What We Do in the Shadows' fourth season here: "In the shocking Season 3 finale, Nandor, Guillermo, and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson -- aka Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse -- and with no money to repair it. While Nandor's eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others."

"With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens, and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars, and tap dancing than ever, Season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation."

What We Do in the Shadows is based on the 2014 movie of the same name, and was filmmaker and star Taika Waititi's breakout hit, and he later took an active role in the development of the TV series. Waititi appeared in a few episodes throughout the show's first three seasons, but he recently confirmed to Deadline that he has no plans to show up again.

What We Do in the Shadows is returning to FX on July 12th.