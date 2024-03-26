Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Early Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Perfect

In what may end up as the most surprising news of 2024, critics appear to be loving Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2. The highly anticipated follow-up to 2023's Worst Movie of the Year is officially in theaters and out of the seven reviews submitted to Rotten Tomatoes as of press time, all seven have a favorable review of the movie.

"This flawed but enjoyable sequel defies expectations — albeit low ones — and outperforms its predecessor on most levels," Bloody Disgusting's Paul Lê writes.

AV Club's Luke Y. Thompson adds, "This is cinema at its most punk rock—a raucous, unpolished, cheap, sacred-cow shredding middle finger to the mainstream with just enough raw talent inside to keep it from being dismissable."

The first Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is one of the worst-reviewed films on the review aggregator, with just a three-percent Rotten rating. The poor reviews are something the filmmakers behind the movie fully embraced, according to producer Scott Chambers.

"I find it really cool, but I'm also really protective of Rhys [Frake-Waterfield] just because that was made on 20,000 pounds, that original movie. In the press, I think the PR teams and stuff on the original movie they put out that it was 100 grand. It's not true, it was 20 grand. So our little 20 grand movies probably not even the catering budget of the other competitors that we were up against," Chambers told us earlier this month.

"I think it is something to celebrate. But yeah, I'm always a little bit protective of Rhys because obviously he's so early on in his career where the others, David Gordon Green and stuff that were in his category, they've got a solid career whereas Rhys is so early," the producer added. "And I feel like the director one was probably the one I disagree with the most, but the others, I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever.' Do you know what I mean? It is what it is it's, and it's fine."

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is in theaters now through March 28th. The first film in the franchise is now streaming on Peacock.