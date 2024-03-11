Tigger Hunts for the Kill in Gory Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Clip

Tigger joins the cast of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, and a new clip shows off his hunting process. Tigger joins Pooh and Piglet's war on Christopher Robin in the second movie, although it isn't him we see hunting in the new clip, which you can see below via IGN's YouTube page. The character was not yet in the public domain when Blood and Honey came out, but in the year since the first movie was released, Tigger's copyright lapsed into the public domain, opening the character up to appear in the sequel.

In the Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Money series, Pooh and Piglet are reimagined axe-wielding maniacs who terrorize a group of college students in the woods. The movie was made for a few thousand dollars and, after a wave of hype and morbid curiosity, earned over $5 million during a short box office run. Not long after that, Jagged Edge started looking at other public domain properties that could raise interest and generate headlines and will soon release Pinocchio: Unstrung as well as the second Blood and Honey.

"In comparison to the first film everything's stepped up massively," Waterfield revealed to Variety last October. "It's a horror film. A lot of the times people are going there for the death scenes and for those elements and we've really upped the ante. I think the last time I did a count there was over 30 deaths in the movie, which is quite substantial compared to most movies. I think that's at least over three times what the first film had and there's various massacres and stuff. So there's a lot of blood and a lot of gore."

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey was released shortly after Pooh fell into the public domain. Using the iconography of A. A. Milne's original novel, the movie steers clear of either the characters still protected by copyright from later Pooh stories, or elements of the characters still trademarked by Disney, such as Pooh's more modern look or his iconic red t-shirt. Its success has inspired a number of imitators already, with horror-themed movies and games based on Mickey Mouse appearing shortly after the character entered the public domain on January 1.

The new film is described, "Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Winnie and his savage friends will show everyone that they are deadlier, stronger, and smarter than anyone could ever imagine and get their revenge on Christopher Robin, once and for all."