Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Producer Scott Chambers Reacts to Razzie Wins

Released shortly after the lapsing of a decades-old copyright, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey shocked audiences around the world for its hyper-violent take on a classic children's tale. Given the film itself had a microscopic budget and was rushed to release, it ended up being one of 2023's worst-reviewed films. In fact, it recently just cleaned up at this year's Razzies, an awards show celebrating the worst in cinema. It's a badge of honor, according to Blood and Honey producer Scott Chambers.

"I find it really cool, but I'm also really protective of Rhys [Frake-Waterfield] just because that was made on 20,000 pounds, that original movie. In the press, I think the PR teams and stuff on the original movie they put out that it was 100 grand. It's not true, it was 20 grand. So our little 20 grand movies probably not even the catering budget of the other competitors that we were up against," Chambers tell us.

Chambers adds the Razzies aren't as big of a deal as some make it out to be, considering Frake-Waterfield—the director behind the new Poohniverse—is just getting his filmmaking career of the ground.

"I think it is something to celebrate. But yeah, I'm always a little bit protective of Rhys because obviously he's so early on in his career where the others, David Gordon Green and stuff that were in his category, they've got a solid career whereas Rhys is so early," the producer says. "And I feel like the director one was probably the one I disagree with the most, but the others, I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever.' Do you know what I mean? It is what it is it's, and it's fine."

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is coming to theaters March 26th through March 28th. The first film in the franchise is now streaming on Peacock.