Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Gets Three-Day Theatrical Event

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey had a surprisingly successful run at the box office for a microbudget film, and now its sequel is getting a theatrical release thanks to Fathom Events. A trailer for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 was released earlier this month, and new character posters tease a whole lot of horror from the 100-Acre-Wood gang. If you want to see Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 on the big screen, you will have the chance from March 26th through March 28th.

"This sequel is a big step up and ITN is excited to share this movie with our fans," Stuart Alson, President of ITN Studios, shared in a statement. You can read a description of the sequel below:

"Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Winnie and his savage friends will soon show everyone that the hunters will soon become the hunted, whilst looking to exact their revenge on Christopher Robin once and for all."

You can check out a listing of theaters playing Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, and buy tickets here.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Filmmakers Talk Future Plans:

In an interview with THR, Blood and Honey 2 filmmakers Rhys Frake-Waterfield and Scott Jeffrey teased a better sequel.

"Number two is better than number one in every single aspect. Because we've gone into this knowing on what platform scale it's going, whereas in the first one, we didn't really have much of an idea. We obviously didn't expect it to go to the masses it did. This time we've gone into it knowing that will happen, so a lot more time can be dedicated towards it. I've not really worked on anything else this year. And that's why all areas are now a massive jump up compared to the first," Frake-Waterfield shared.

"For example, the look of the creatures is quite an important thing," he continued. "Before we had a mask bought online, some cleaning gloves from the shop downstairs, and a red lumberjack shirt from Amazon. The whole monster was about £630 ($770). But this time we have people doing the prosthetics — it's a company that has worked on Harry Potter's Voldemort and Star Wars. And they've been in charge of the redesigns of the creature. And that's why Pooh looks a bit more scary. There's an extra level of detail there."

Stay tuned for updates on Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 before it screens in theaters next month.